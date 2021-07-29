A Johnstown man entered a plea on Wednesday in Cambria County court after he was set to head to trial for stealing a woman’s Jeep, attempting to carjack another vehicle and injuring a police officer who attempted to arrest him in January 2020.
John E. Hoffman, 53, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person before Judge David J. Tulowitzki as jury selection for his case was set to begin. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18 in the case.
At the time of the incident, Ferndale police said they approached Hoffman on Jan. 10, 2020, about an illegally parked Jeep along Quaker Avenue. Hoffman told police it was his vehicle, but an investigation later showed it belonged to the woman who had reported it stolen.
According to police, Hoffman reportedly told an officer he had a knife in his back pocket and he appeared to be under the influence and seemed nervous. Police said Hoffman was told not to put his hand into his pocket, but kept reaching behind his back.
Hoffman scuffled with the officer, who injured a finger, before running into the woods. He was then seen in the 1500 block of Ferndale Avenue, attempting to get into several vehicles that drove past.
Hoffman then flagged down a motorist, telling her that he needed to go to the hospital. The motorist told police that Hoffman attempted to open her car door several times, but she sped away.
Hoffman was picked up a day later at a Richland Town Center business.
Hoffman has four other cases pending in Cambria County court, including the November 2019 murder of a Geistown man.
Hoffman was charged on Jan. 23, 2020, with criminal homicide in the November 2019 beating death of Anthony Profaizer, 74. Cambria County detectives alleged that Hoffman killed Profaizer, whose body was found in the garage of his Sunberry Street home, and stole his prescription pain pills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.