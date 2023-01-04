EBENSBURG, Pa. – Jharon D. Dixon, 37, of Johnstown, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of possession with intent to deliver in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
Dixon was arrested in 2020 after he met with a confidential informant and a purchase of cocaine was arranged.
Part of the plea agreement is a sentence of 18 to 36 months in the Cambria County Prison. But when accepting his plea, Bernstein reminded Dixon that she is not bound by the terms of the plea and could sentence under as his attorney will argue or could sentence to the agreement and that there was a jury present for his trial, which was to start Wednesday.
The maximum guidelines for the charge are a possibility of 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Dixon will be sentenced on March 28.
