EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court to disorderly conduct, harassment, and resisting arrest on Sept. 27 before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
Cameron Cinko, 21, was charged after he was spotted running around naked in downtown Johnstown and attacked an emergency room nurse earlier this year, police said.
Cinko is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a disturbance on Market Street in Johnstown just before midnight on Feb. 7 to find Cinko standing in the middle of the roadway with his arms folded and making rude comments.
Cinko was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, by West End EMS where he allegedly kicked an emergency room nurse in the stomach, the complaint said.
