Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%.