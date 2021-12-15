EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man waived his right to a non-jury trial Wednesday and entered a no-contest plea after he was accused of attempting to run over two men earlier this year.
Joshua R. Laughard, 47, entered a plea of no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III before he was set to stand a non-jury trial.
Caram Abood, Laughard’s attorney, told the court that his client was entering a no-contest plea to avoid a trial because he intended to file a civil action in the matter.
According to a criminal complaint filed by East Taylor Township police, two men said they were fishing near the boat dock at Hinckston Run Reservoir on July 11 when Laughard accosted them.
The men said that he allegedly used racial slurs, which they said they ignored.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the men told police that he pulled his fishing pole out of the water and was walking to his Dodge pickup truck when Laughard struck him from behind.
The two men said they were near the pickup when Laughard allegedly drove his Buick into the truck.
The two men said they ran around the other side of the truck to protect themselves when Laughard spun the Buick around, kicking up stones, and drove toward them, but missed and struck the truck. The Buick hit the truck three times, the complaint said.
One of the men retrieved a .40 caliber handgun and fired at the vehicle’s tires as Laughard sped away.
Police later responded to Laughard’s home for a reported gunshot wound and he was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
At the hospital, Laughard reportedly told police that he struck one of the men with a pole and tried to run both of them over, the complaint said.
