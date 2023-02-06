EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man has entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court for attempting to receive drugs through the U.S. Postal Service.
Clinton Deonard Dudley, 35, entered a guilty plea to two counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver less than one gram of fentanyl, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years’ incarceration.
Dudley was arrested in August 2021 after local authorities intercepted a package of what was suspected cocaine and instituted a controlled delivery after which Dudley was apprehended.
Members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, county detectives, the sheriff’s office, Johnstown and Upper Yoder Township police, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service contributed to the bust.
He will be sentenced by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on April 14.
