EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court on Monday after he was accused of assaulting a man in the Moxham section of the city and then threatening to shoot the responding police officer earlier this year, authorities said.
James Edward Strick, 56, entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
According to a criminal complaint, Strick approached a man outside a Cypress Avenue residence in April and allegedly assaulted the man after the two exchanged words. Once police arrived, Strick allegedly ran into the house and refused to answer the door. When an officer opened the door, Strick was standing there pointing a .357 Magnum, the complaint said.
Strick also entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence in a separate case.
He will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Sept. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.