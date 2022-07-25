EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court Monday after he was accused of sending an underaged girl inappropriate pictures through Snapchat.
Gavin Robert Muscatello, 20, entered a guilty plea to corruption of minors in the 2021 incident before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
According to Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt, Muscatello was messaging a 14-year-old girl through Snapchat and sent the girl material that she described as not being appropriate for a 14-year-old to receive.
Muscatello then attempted to arrange a meeting with the girl through the app, according to the assistant district attorney.
Muscatello will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Sept. 12.
