A Johnstown man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer in West Taylor Township Thursday morning.
According to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, 27-year-old Joshua Szala was heading northbound on state Route 403 around 8:07 a.m. when he attempted to turn his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle onto Cooper Avenue.
"The motorcycle crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer traveling south on Cooper Avenue head-on," Lees said.
Lees pronounced Szala dead at the scene. His death was ruled accidental. Szala's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck, Lees added.
Johnstown Police Department, West End Ambulance Service and West Taylor Township assisted Lees' office on scene.
