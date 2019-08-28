A Johnstown man was detained Tuesday when a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Transportation Security Administration reports the man, who was not identified, was stopped at the security checkpoint with a .380-caliber handgun. The pistol was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.
TSA personnel contacted Allegheny County Police, which responded to the checkpoint. Police confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning.
It marked the 27th gun stopped by TSA at the airport checkpoint so far this year. In 2018, TSA officers at the Pittsburgh airport caught 34 firearms at the checkpoint.
Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags. That's an average of 11.6 firearms a day, up by 7% from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017.
Of the guns detected last year, 86% were loaded, and 34% had a bullet in the chamber, the TSA news release said.
The TSA issued a reminder that those who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges and civil fines – even if the traveler has a valid concealed-carry permit. A typical fine is $4,000 for the first offense of carrying a handgun into a checkpoint, the TSA said.
