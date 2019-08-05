EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man named as the leader of a Prospect "mob" has been charged with criminal solicitation of first-degree murder related to a still unsolved 2015 homicide that occurred while he was incarcerated.
Shakir Mosi Smith Sr., 42, is accused of ordering Carol Ashcom's death in an indictment filed Friday by agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office based on evidence heard by the 43rd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.
Ashcom, 30, a mother of two, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in her Virginia Avenue home in Lower Yoder Township and her March 11, 2015, death was ruled a homicide. One of her two young sons was home at the time, police have said.
"The grand jury heard evidence related to several unsolved homicides in the area of Johnstown, Cambria County," says a presentment attached to the criminal complaint filed against Smith.
"Testimony established at least one of the homicides was committed to prevent a witness from testifying against (Smith) in a case where he was charged with the illegal distribution of controlled substances."
According to the presentment, Smith was the leader of a group identified as "The Prospect," "UpTop" or "Topside," and he often called members "The Mob," "Lynch Mob" and "My Boys."
"The grand jury also learned that everyone in the group led by Shakir Sr. followed his orders or instructions, even when he was in jail, often out of fear," the presentment says.
Confidential informant
Members of the alleged group included Smith's sons and nephews, including Shakir Smith Jr., Shyheim Smith, Lenoxx Newcomer, Mizzon "Los" Grandinetti and Jiavon Grandinetti. Others involved included the late Jarett "Chico" Smith, India Snyder, Lisa Newcomer and Rukiya Smith, the presentment says.
In mid-April 2014, the state attorney general's office says Ashcom made three separate controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from Smith's Ihmsen Avenue home as a confidential informant.
According to the grand jury presentment, Smith indicated he suspected Ashcom was a confidential informant in a case that led to his arrest earlier that year and told others in letters and phone calls from the jail.
In letters seized by investigators, Smith allegedly "expressed his desire to have Ashcom killed, because of her cooperation with law enforcement was key to his charges," the presentment said.
In a letter postmarked two weeks before Ashcom's death, agents said Smith instructed his son, Shakir Smith Jr., to show his nephew, Mizzon "Los" Grandinetti, where Ashcom lived.
Despite the charge Friday against Smith, no one has yet been charged with Ashcom's murder.
Ties to second case
The indictment also details that Shakir Smith voiced frustration with another individual who was later found dead in Johnstown – Smith's cousin, Jarett "Chico" Smith, a fellow Prospect group member whose August 2014 murder also remains unsolved.
The presentment says that in mid-2014, Smith and another member of the group "were angry because it appeared that 'Chico doesn't do anything,' " and was weak.
According to the presentment, Smith instructed members of his group to allow "Chico" to be beaten up and that "Chico" was lucky he was living at a family member's house because, if he was not, members would "spray paint that (expletive) up," which agents believe mean shooting up the residence.
When Smith talked to "Chico," the grand jury presentment says Smith gave him "orders about taking care of business, 'handling' a white man who was disrespecting him and being someone who the kids could look up to."
In a call with one of his sons, the presentment says "Shakir Sr. advised that he had informed Chico that if Chico did something to one of Shakir Sr.'s 'babies' before he did something to the white man up the street, Shakir Sr. would 'Rhino' him."
The presentment says agents believe that reference was to a dog named Rhino that Smith allegedly ordered to be killed a few weeks prior to that conversation.
Jarett Smith's murder remains unsolved and as of Monday no charges have been filed against anyone in the case.
Ferndale arrest
Smith was arraigned by video conference Monday afternoon by District Judge Frederick Creany, who set bond at 10 percent of $250,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13, but Creany said that will likely be continued until Smith obtains an attorney for this case.
Smith has been behind bars on a state parole violation since January, when a raid was conducted on a Ferndale home where he was allegedly staying.
Cambria County Drug Task Force agents said marijuana, two firearms and ammunition were found inside the residence, which prompted charges against Smith’s son, Lenoxx Newcomer, 19, and the teen’s mother, Lisa Newcomer, 40.
Smith was paroled on Dec. 24 after at least four years of incarceration for crimes related to two separate cases: one involving drug charges, and the other for the beating of a fellow Cambria County Prison inmate in 2014, which authorities described as an act of witness intimidation.
After failing to report as required and living in a home that was not his approved residence, Smith was deemed delinquent by his state parole officer, which authorized law enforcement to arrest him.
Smith was eventually located and arrested at the home of Lisa Newcomer, the mother of his son, Lenoxx Newcomer.
A search warrant was executed there after drug task force agents reportedly performed a protective sweep to ensure officer safety and locate Lenoxx Newcomer, the third known individual in the home at the time.
Sweep, search warrant
Agents said that during the sweep, contraband was seen in plain view, prompting them to obtain a search warrant. The search resulted in the discovery of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 20 cellphones, two firearms and ammunition, police said.
Smith, Lisa Newcomer and Lenoxx Newcomer were then charged with several drug offenses related to the search warrant.
Since then, Smith has been behind bars in the Centre County Prison awaiting the resolution of that case.
Judge David Tulowitzki is scheduled to hear arguments on Thursday about consolidating the search warrant-related cases against Smith, Lisa Newcomer and Lenoxx Newcomer.
Matthew Dombrosky and Russell Heiple, who represent Lisa Newcomer and Lenoxx Newcomer, respectively, will also make arguments Thursday in front of Tulowitzki seeking suppression of evidence in their cases.
Jury selection for Smith, Lisa Newcomer and Lenoxx Newcomer – should their cases be consolidated – is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.