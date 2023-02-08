JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a night of drinking at a Stonycreek Township apartment in December, authorities said.
Stonycreek Township police charged Clarence C. Smart, 39, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, township police were called to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for a reported rape. A woman told police that she was drinking E&J Brandy with Smart and another woman inside an apartment in the 1100 block of Emilio Street on Dec. 11.
The children were put to bed, and Smart left the apartment with the other woman, the affidavit said.
The victim told police that she was really drunk and had passed out on the couch. Smart returned to the apartment and allegedly assaulted her.
The victim told police that Smart telephoned her many times while she was at the hospital. At first, Smart denied that anything happened. He later admitted to sexually assaulting her, the affidavit said.
Smart was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
