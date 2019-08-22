A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of robbing an automotive parts store in the city's Hornerstown section on Aug. 14 at gunpoint and driving off in a stolen van.
City police charged Juquette Rayford Charles, 23, of the 300 block of Gray Avenue, with four counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of robbery, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint, Charles and another man entered the AutoZone store on Hickory Street at about 11:50 a.m., pulled a handgun and robbed the cashier of an undisclosed amount of money.
Video footage reportedly showed the two men near Team Collision Center on Teak Street, walking the railroad tracks toward AutoZone. About four minutes later, the two men were seen running from the store to a gray van parked at Team Collision Center with the rear passenger side door open, the complaint said.
Police said they found the van, a Hyundai Entourage, three days later in the 600 block of Wood Street and determined that the vehicle was reported stolen in Philadelphia. Police took Charles and a second man into custody.
Charles was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $200,000 bond.
