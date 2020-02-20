A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trail, accused of kidnapping a woman and assaulting her for three days, authorities said.
Kamaal Dutton, 34, of the 600 block of Bedford Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, Dutton allegedly imprisoned a woman in a Bedford Street apartment from Dec. 31 until Jan. 2 and repeatedly assaulted her, telling the woman she wasn’t going anywhere.
The woman suffered “completely swollen eyes with hematomas, a laceration on her right eye, a swollen bruised left temple and multiple bruises on her abdomen,” the complaint said.
The woman told police that she was punched in the head, kicked in the abdomen and strangled.
“I thought I was going to die in that bathroom,” the woman said, according to the compliant.
She was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
Police said they responded after receiving a phone call from the woman’s sister.
Dutton was charge with kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and false imprisonment. He is being held in Cambria County Prison.
