A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of headbutting a woman during a domestic argument, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Brenan Robert Hill, 30, of the 2800 block of Bedford Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Hill allegedly headbutted the woman in the mouth and cheek area, causing her face to bleed and swell.
The woman fled the apartment and reported the incident to Richland police.
Hill was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
