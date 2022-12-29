JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man faces a criminal charge after he ordered a pizza and when the delivery man arrived, he refused to let him leave the apartment because he didn’t bring soda, police allege.
City police charged Leo Lamont Toney, 42, of the 700 block of Maple Avenue, with one count of false imprisonment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Toney ordered a pizza from a Clinton Street pizzeria on Dec. 15. The delivery driver told police that when he began to walk away from the Maple Street apartment, Toney asked where his soda was.
Toney allegedly pulled the man inside and locked the door. The delivery man said he pushed Toney away and fled.
Police said when they interviewed Toney, he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He was booked at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street.
Toney, who goes by the name of “Pooker,” has yet to be arraigned. He will answer the charge before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.