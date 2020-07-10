A Johnstown man was arraigned on Thursday after he set fire to a mattress near a trailer, damaging the structure and forcing his uncle – who was living there – to flee, authorities allege.
East Taylor Township police charged Brandon Joseph Pileski, 28, of the 100 block of Benshoff Street, with arson, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to a criminal complaint, Pileski allegedly set fire to a mattress outside of the trailer in the 1200 block of Barlett Street on Wednesday.
The flames were high enough and the heat intense enough to damage the siding and partly melt the inside blinds, the complaint said.
The owner told police that he was watching television when he noticed a "large fire" on the side of his trailer and ran outside. The man said that he thought the trailer was on fire and that he could have been "burned alive."
Pileski reportedly told police that he was "allowed" to start the fire but denied causing any damage. When police asked him if he had a water supply to contain the fire, Pileski said he did not have a hose or a water supply, the complaint said.
East Taylor Township firefighters extinguished the burning embers.
Pileski was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.
