Johnstown police filed charges after an attempted stabbing Wednesday night at the Haynes Street Sheetz.
James Francis Weaver, 59, of Johnstown, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Police said the incident began around 8 p.m. when three men were arguing just outside the doors of the store.
“That was when Weaver pulled a pocket knife and ran over to (victim) and began to jab towards and hold the knife out towards him, in a futile attempt to stab/cut,” a criminal complaint said.
After viewing video footage, police began canvassing the area and eventually located Weaver in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
The criminal complaint says that, while he was being taken into custody, Weaver admitted to the incident and smelled heavily of alcohol.
Police took a written statement by a victim obtained by a Sheetz employee, seized the knife from Weaver and filed citations on another man involved in the verbal altercation, the criminal complaint said.
Weaver was arraigned Thursday morning by on-call District Judge John Prebish, who set bail at 10% of $25,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 22 in front of District Judge Michael Musulin.
Weaver remains at the Cambria County Prison after he was unable to post bail, online court documents show.
