A Johnstown man was jailed on Thursday, accused of having indecent contact with a 10-year-old girl in June and July, authorities said.
Portage Borough police charged Jamie Leroy Blough Sr., 47, of the 100 block of Markley Court, with two counts each of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint, Blough allegedly had indecent contact with the girl at a Lee Street home in Portage. One incident allegedly took place after Blough had returned home drunk after attending the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle event in Johnstown.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at the Cambria County Children’s Advocacy Center in Richland Township. Blough was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.
