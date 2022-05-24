JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Tuesday, accused of possessing a stolen gun that he received in exchange for heroin, authorities said.
City police charged Anthony Michael Miller, 25, of the 500 block of Farrell Avenue, with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm prohibited.
According to a complaint affidavit, a man reportedly told police that he stole a Taurus handgun from a family member in Adams Township and went to Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown, where he sold the firearm to “Berry Allen” for $20 and five or six baggies of heroin. Police said they identified “Berry Allen” through social media as Anthony Miller.
Miller, a convicted felon on state parole, was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $50,000.
