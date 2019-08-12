Johnstown police have filed charges in an alleged child-luring incident in the West End of the city.
On Aug. 9, police were dispatched by a caller who said her three children and her 16-year-old niece were on the front porch of their Chandler Avenue home when a Johnstown man allegedly attempted to get the children to walk away with him.
The woman told police her niece and children were playing outside when Avery David Wood, 25, of Meyer Avenue, approached and asked them if they wanted to leave with him and walk to the playground, according to a criminal complaint. One of the children ran into the residence and advised their parents, the complaint says.
According to police, the woman went outside and said Wood told her "if you don't want them, I'll take them."
Wood walked away as the woman called police, the complaint says, and officers eventually located him at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street.
Police said Wood attempted to walk away after he complied with orders to place both of his hands on the hood of a patrol vehicle. Wood allegedly tried to walk away again while in custody as police were speaking with the children's father, the complaint says.
After he was handcuffed, police said Wood admitted to talking to the children and asking if they wanted to go to the playground.
"Wood then advised that he had a conversation with the children's mother and that he would take 'them' if she didn't want them," the complaint says.
Wood has been charged with four counts each of kidnapping and recklessly endangering another person, along with two counts of resisting arrest.
He is in the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond, according to online court documents.
Wood was arraigned Friday by on-call District Judge John Prebish and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 22 in front of District Judge Michael Musulin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.