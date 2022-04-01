SOUTH FORK – A Johnstown man accused with burglarizing 27 storage units in Stonycreek Township and 12 storage units in Windber, has been charged with stealing five guns from a storage unit in Adams Township, police said.
Adams Township police allege that Thomas Earl Hall, 23, of the 500 block Pine Street, stole five guns from a storage unit at the Amsite Storage facility on Amsite Road in South Fork on Nov. 5.
According to a complaint affidavit, Hall allegedly broke off the lock and also damaged a floor safe.
Stolen were a Remington model 721 .30-06 bolt action rifle, a Winchester 12 gauge pump style shot gun, an additional 12 gauge pump style shot gun and two .22 rifles.
Bolt cutters and a hammer were left at the scene.
When Hall was interviewed by police on Jan. 27, he said, "we went into the storage unit, me and another person, I will not identify that person cause I am not a snitch but I would like my lawyer present now," the affidavit said.
Hall faces charges including burglary and theft.
Hall also was charged with burglarizing 27 units at Riverside Self-Storage in Stonycreek Township during November and January. Hall was part of a group accused of burglarizing 12 storage units at Rock Solid Self Storage on Dog Run Way in Windber on Dec. 29, stealing 10 guns.
