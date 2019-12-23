A Johnstown man was arrested for assault in State College after another male was found unconscious with a head injury inside a North Atherton Street motel early Sunday, police said.
Police said the 26-year-old man was in critical condition from his injuries at UPMC-Altoona.
Roshon Fields, 24, of Johns-town, faces aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness in the case, with investigators saying witnesses and surveillance video placed him at the scene.
The injured man was found at the Ramada Inn on the 1400 block of North Atherton Street, police said.
Fields was arraigned on his charges Sunday with his bail set at $20,000, online court documents show.
