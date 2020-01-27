Johnstown Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Ohio Street for a report of alleged aggravated assault of a child early Monday, the department said in a news release.
Police responded just before 3 a.m. to an incident they said involved a 7-month-old girl.
A woman reported to officers that David Jones, 21, "was hitting (the girl) and dumped hot sauce in her mouth. He then sat on her and put the bassinet frame on her and pushed down," police said.
When the woman tried to stop him, "he grabbed her by the neck, choking her and throwing her against the wall," police said.
The woman fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911, police said.
Police said: "When officers responded, they forced the door open when Jones refused to answer. They found the baby responsive with a very clear red rectangular line on her stomach consistent with the foot of the bassinet."
The baby was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation, police said.
Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on persons under 6, strangulation, simple assault and harassment, according to police.
Check back for additional information.
