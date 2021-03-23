EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man charged with first-degree murder has entered a not-guilty plea in connection with a 2017 shooting death in the city’s West End.
Mizzon Unique Grandinetti was arraigned Tuesday by Cambria County Judge Patrick T. Kiniry. His trial is scheduled for May, but the commonwealth told the court that it anticipates that Grandinetti’s defense will request a continuance.
In November, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged Grandinetti with first-degree murder in connection with the May 1, 2017, shooting death of 21-year-old Barron Grumbling at the corner of Corinne Avenue and Merle Place in the city's West End. Grandinetti was 16 at the time of Grumbling’s murder, but would be tried as an adult when his case reaches trial.
Prior to charges being filed, detective Mark Britton, of the Johnstown Police Department, told an investigative grand jury that Grumbling had been shot twice – once in the head and once in the back – and that a third bullet was found lodged in a nearby porch.
Grandinetti, housed at SCI-Benner Township, appeared before Kiniry via videoconferencing software. He is currently serving a four- to eight-year state prison sentence imposed in August 2019 on drug and reckless endangerment charges in a separate case.
Grandinetti’s counsel was not present during the arraignment.
