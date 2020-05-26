A Johnstown man already accused of soliciting a confidential informant's murder in 2015 is now charged as an accomplice in that killing.
In an 18-page complaint, investigators under state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Shakir Smith wrote a series of letters from behind bars, indicating that he wanted to see Carol Ashcom "gone" – at one point saying, he wanted her "put down" like a rabid dog.
Smith expressed frustration to his son and others in calls or letters, saying her testimony would keep him behind bars for decades if she wasn't eliminated.
"She gotta go. She killing me," Smith allegedly wrote in a letter to another Johnstown woman on Jan. 9, 2015.
"Tell Sheek to show Los where that honkie lives," he later wrote in a Feb. 28 letter, according to the complaint.
Smith has been serving time in Somerset County Prison since early 2019 for violating his probation.
Last year, he was charged with criminal solicitation to first-degree murder, a lower-level count. He now faces a first-degree murder charge, court documents show.
Ashcom, 30, a mother of two, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in her Virginia Avenue home in Lower Yoder Township, and her March 11, 2015, death was ruled a homicide. One of her two young sons was home at the time, police have said.
