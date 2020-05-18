A Johnstown man was jailed on Friday, accused of strangling a 15-year-old boy into unconsciousness, authorities said.
City police charged Patrick Mike Kearse Jr., 22, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, with aggravated assault, strangulation and endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, Kearse allegedly assaulted the boy at a Park Avenue residence on April 30 before fleeing the home.
Police spotted Kearse on Friday at a local car wash. Kearse allegedly ran from police down the hillside onto the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail. He was caught later in the 100 block of DuPont Street.
He was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kearse was arraigned on all charges by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $65,000 bond.
