A Johnstown man faces criminal charges, accused of breaking into a trailer in Cambria Township and making off with prescription medications, authorities said.
Cambria Township police charged Zachary Russell, 20, of the 100 block of Rosedale Street, with one count each of burglary and theft. Police also charged him with two counts of criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Russell burglarized a camper trailer in the 200 block of Campground Road on April 24.
The complaint said Russell broke a side window, reached his hand in and unlocked a door. A man and woman returning from Walmart said they spotted Russell leaving the trailer. The man chased Russell but lost him in the woods, the complaint said.
Police said they recovered one of the stolen pill bottles about 20 yards from the trailer.
Police also said they found blood below the doorknob, on the couch and on a pillowcase.
Russell was later identified by a photograph. A relative reportedly told police that Russell was recently sent to rehab because he stole pain medication.
Russell also is accused of damaging a second trailer. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.