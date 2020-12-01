A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of running over a pedestrian when he suddenly woke up and hit the gas, authorities said.
Jason Michael Thomas, 33, of Fairfield Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said they found Thomas on Sept. 20 unconscious behind the wheel of a Chevrolet sedan at Napoleon and Walnut streets. Police said Thomas didn't move when they tapped on the window, so they smashed the glass and touched him on the shoulder. Thomas awoke suddenly and hit the gas pedal and ran over a pedestrian's leg, the complaint said.
An officer then chased the moving vehicle about 30 feet. Police were able to stop the vehicle and forcibly remove Thomas from the driver's seat, the complaint said. One officer suffered an arm injury and was treated at the scene by West End EMS. The pedestrian declined medical treatment.
Thomas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is free on bond.
