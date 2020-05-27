A June 4 preliminary hearing has been set for an inmate accused of ordering a woman's death from behind bars.
Shakir Mosi Smith, 43, is scheduled to appear before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi for the hearing. As of Wednesday, an arraignment on his first-degree murder charge has not yet been set, online records show.
Smith is accused by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General of acting as an accomplice to Carol Ashcom's death by directing "Lynch Mob" proteges to murder her, communicating through a series of letters and other correspondence.
Ashcom, a Lower Yoder woman, was found dead March 11, 2015, from a shooting authorities said occurred while her young child was at home.
According to a complaint filed by two state Attorney General's Office agents, Smith sent letters to one member and directed her to forward other letters or messages to under-age gang members as young as 14.
Investigators referenced letters, saying Smith told fellow "Lynch Mob" members he'd be stuck in jail for 20 years if she wasn't "put down."
“Tell Sheek (Shakir Jr.) to show Los (Grandinetti) where that honkie lives,” he allegedly wrote in a Feb. 28, 2015, letter.
"She's gotta go," he wrote in another.
According to investigators, one inmate who served time with Smith over the past five years told them Smith predicted his confidential informant – Ashcom – was killed hours before it became public knowledge.
Once the story hit the news, he allegedly said, "That was her ... she had to go," according to the complaint filed in district court.
Smith is lodged in the Somerset County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.