A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of kidnapping a woman from a parking lot, beating her and holding her prisoner inside a condemned property, authorities said.
Robert Lewis Stevenson-Watts, 29, of the 1100 block Milford Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
City police charged him with kidnap to inflict injury, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
Stevenson-Watts pleaded not guilty through public defender Michael Filia, of Johnstown.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt called city police detectives Mark Britton and Cory Adams to testify to the events of March 5 and 6.
Stevenson-Watts drove by the woman as she walked by the Auto Zone on Hickory Street on March 5, Britton testified.
He stopped his white Hyundai, got out and allegedly grabbed the woman and forced her inside the vehicle.
Police were later called to the Stevenson-Watts residence for a reported assault. But when they got there, no one answered the door and a large sign hung from the door saying the residence was condemned and not safe to live in.
Police found the alleged victim on March 6 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street. She reportedly told police that Stevenson-Watts whipped her with a belt and an electrical cord, kicked her and stomped on her with his Timberland boots.
The woman said Stevenson-Watts hid her in the attic, where she was tied with shoe laces and a bandanna and then stuffed into a cubbyhole, the detectives said.
The woman was able to escape when she told Stevenson-Watts that she needed to meet with her probation officer or she would be arrested.
Stevenson-Watts let her leave the residence March 6 but told her that he would follow her. The woman ran into a nearby garage where two men were working and they took her to the hospital.
Britton testified that he took photographs of the woman’s body, which was covered with various injuries. Britton also testified that while taking him to jail, Stevenson-Watts “basically stated that he was going to kill her.”
Adams testified that the woman had a Protection From Abuse order against Stevenson-Watts who she called “her ex.”
After the hearing, Aurandt noted that neighbors helped police make the arrest.
“Individuals in the community helped her escape and ensured that she went to the hospital,” Aurandt said.
“They did the right thing and contributed to law enforcement being able to help the victim and hold the defendant accountable.”
A charge of resisting arrest was dismissed.
Stevenson-Watts is being held at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
