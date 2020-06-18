A Johnstown man indicted in April for possessing a home video of a child being sexually assaulted now faces additional charges, accused of producing videos with prepubescent boys.
A federal grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against Ronald J. Oshensky Jr., 41, of Birch Street.
All three are sex charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced in a release to media.
Oshensky was originally indicted after a VHS tape was found on Dec. 10 in a trash can at Oshensky’s Johnstown home. After viewing the video, someone reported to Johnstown police that it depicted a person believed to be Oshensky sexually assaulting a boy, according to the complaint earlier this year.
According to the latest indictment, Oshensky produced images of minors engaged in “explicit” conduct using materials that were shipped or transported through interstate or foreign commerce.
Two charges stem from incidents that occurred over a three-month span in 2011, and also over nearly two years ending in March 2013.
The third stems from incidents that started in 2019.
In that case, investigators said two boys depicted on a VHS-C video tape were between the ages of 5 and 8 years old.
During one clip, a boy is being assaulted while sleeping, investigators wrote.
Johnstown police executed a search warrant on the residence and seized a Sony video recorder, among other evidence.
Federal law provides for a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison and a fine of $750,000, but under sentencing guidelines, the term can vary based on criminal history, acknowledgment of guilt and other factors.
U.S. Homeland Security investigators and Johnstown police partnered in the investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
