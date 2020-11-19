EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of breaking into a trailer in Cambria Township and making off with prescription medications, authorities said.
Zachary Russell, 20, of the 100 block of Rosedale Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg.
According to a criminal complaint file by Cambria Township police, Russell burglarized a camper trailer in the 200 block of Campground Road on April 24.
The complaint said Russell broke a side window, reached his hand in and unlocked the door. A man and woman returning from shopping said they saw Russell leaving the trailer. The man chased Russell but lost him in the woods, the compliant said.
Police said they recovered one of the stolen pill bottles about 20 yards from the trailer. Police said they found blood below the doorknob, on the couch and on a pillow case.
Russell is free on bond.
