A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday, accused of beating a woman who fought back by biting him on the arms, authorities said.
City police charged William N. Jefferson, 44, of Solomon Homes, with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they responded to a domestic dispute at Solomon Homes on Friday. When they arrived in the hallway of Building 14, they found Jefferson and a woman with injuries and "blood was splattered all over the floor and walls."
Police said Jefferson was bleeding from the mouth and had bite marks on both arms and on the left side of his face. The woman had a bloody nose and mouth and an injury to her face, the complaint said.
A witness told police she heard fighting in the hallway and a woman screaming.
The woman told police that Jefferson started beating her in the hallway and she bit him in self-defense.
She said Jefferson began kicking her as she was on the ground crying.
Jefferson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.