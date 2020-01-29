A Johnstown man accused in the beating death of a Geistown man in November, maintained his innocence during a court appearance on Wednesday.
John E. Hoffman, 52, is accused of the beating death of Anthony Profaizer, 74. He appeared for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
“I didn’t commit this horrible crime and I have proof,” Hoffman said.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler requested that the hearing be postponed because county detectives were not available to testify.
The judge rescheduled the hearing and Hoffman was returned to Cambria County Prison, where he is being held without bond.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Cambria County detectives, Geistown police found Profaizer’s body on Nov. 25 covered in a gray carpet in the garage of his 609 Sunberry St. home after family reported him missing.
He died from blunt force trauma to the head.
A confidential informant reportedly told investigators that Hoffman made money by selling prescription pain pills for Profaizer and that he would refer to Profaizer as “the gift that keeps on giving,” the complaint said.
Another informant said that Hoffman admitted to hitting the man in the head with a pipe and stealing his pills. Hoffman then tried to concoct an alibi telling multiple people to state that he was in Hornerstown at the time of the murder, the complaint said.
Hoffman reportedly told investigators that weeks earlier, he had been kidnapped and held hostage by two men and two women because he owed them $5,000. At one point, Hoffman said one of them pulled a knife and threatened to cut off his genitals if he failed to pay the money, the complaint said.
Hoffman is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
Hoffman is being represented by public defenders John Lovette III and Kenneth Sottile.
