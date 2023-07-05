JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The July issue of Johnstown Magazine is now available.
The edition features the inaugural “Faces of Summer” and the selected model is the youngest person ever featured on the cover by the publication.
The issue primarily comprises reader-submitted photos that depict and showcase the sunshine season in the community.
More than 500 photos were submitted and were narrowed down to 140 finalists that appear in the issue, and one reader-submitted photo was chosen for the cover.
The edition also takes a look at the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, features a local legacy law firm and defines what it means to be a “Rockefeller Republican.”
There also is a story about the history of the GAR building, recipes and tips on how to involve the kids in planning meals while they are home for summer vacation, and an expanded “It’s a Date” calendar section, offering a guide for happenings in our area through the end of the summer season.
Johnstown Magazine is a sister publication of The Tribune- Democrat and is available monthly by direct subscription.
Single copies also are sold in retail partner stores.
