JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The January issue of Johnstown Magazine is now available.
The edition is devoted to what it looks like to get married in the city and surrounding neighborhoods.
It features 34 different local wedding ceremonies and more than 150 wedding photos submitted by readers and members of the community.
The edition includes information on how to select a wedding officiant, how to decorate and find a theme for a wedding, advice from long-married couples and suggestions for a groom’s cake.
The edition also spotlights a feature that tells the story of Marla Rice, a local bride who wanted to include a vintage car in her wedding photos, and how her parents surprised her by finding the truck that belonged to her grandparents who died in the 1977 Johnstown flood.
Johnstown Magazine is a sister publication of The Tribune-
Democrat and is available monthly by direct subscription.
Single copies also are sold in retail partner stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.