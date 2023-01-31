JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The February issue of Johnstown Magazine is now available. The edition celebrates the history, heritage and influences of Black culture in the region.
The cover features novelist Erin E. Adams, whose book "Jackal" uses Johnstown as its primary setting.
Features include an observation of the 100th anniversary of what is known as the Rosedale incident – acknowledging a period in the city’s history and the nation’s culture that was unkind to minorities – and the well-known tale of escaped slaves Abraham and Patrick, who sought passage through Johnstown.
The edition features a story exploring the musical roots of Black influence and how that impact still resonates in the entertainment scene today.
There also is a story about The Tribune-Democrat, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund Black History Month poster contest.
Johnstown Magazine is a sister publication of The Tribune-Democrat and is available monthly by direct subscription. Single copies also are sold in retail partner stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.