The December issue of Johnstown Magazine is now available.
The edition celebrates the life of Indiana native Jimmy Stewart.
With permissions from the Jimmy Stewart Museum, the actor’s likeness appears on the cover.
There are features on Bottle Works, a program where children can receive free books, a local teacher who infuses young and mindful breathing into her classroom studies, a couple who own a flower farm and another couple who credits chainsaws for the success of their relationship.
The edition also remembers a Johnstown prisoner-of-war camp that once was located on a well-known street, and reviews a book written by a Johnstown native who set her story in her hometown.
Johnstown Magazine is a sister publication of The Tribune- Democrat and is available monthly by direct subscription. Single copies also are sold in more than 60 retail partner stores.
