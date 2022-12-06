JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Magazine is seeking reader input on a feature to run in early 2023.
The publication is looking for local love stories and original photographs. Every photo or story submitted should answer the question, “What is love?”
Stories and photos can be sent to Shane Riggs, managing editor of Johnstown Magazine, at sriggs@johnstownmagazine.com with the subject line “Johnstown Love.”
Submissions will be accepted through Dec. 16.
Johnstown Magazine is a sister publication of The Tribune- Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.