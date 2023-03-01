JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A plan is being developed to move the Johnstown police and fire departments from the nearly century-old and rundown Public Safety Building on Washington Street to a new location.
City Manager Ethan Imhoff provided tentative details about the proposal during the Cambria Regional Chamber’s annual State of the City Address held at Ace’s on Tuesday morning. Officials are also considering ways to improve the fire department’s auxiliary stations on Ash Street and Fairfield Avenue.
“We’ll be making an announcement soon on the Public Safety Building on relocation,” Imhoff said during an interview following his formal presentation.
“On the location of the fire facilities, we’re not sure whether we’re going to completely rehab the two existing ones, (or)relocate one and keep another. That’s still a decision to be made yet, but the Public Safety Building will be moved.”
No firm timeline has been established for the project, although Imhoff added that it is “something we’re moving on very soon.”
Imhoff said a “very short list of locations” is being considered for the site of a new main station.
“We’re just waiting for all the proper sign-offs and blessings before announcing that,” Imhoff said.
The city is seeking funds for the project.
“Council allocated the $2.5 million of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding in the (20)23 budget to begin moving along with this,” Imhoff said.
“We’ve already had some conversations with our state and federal legislators about looking for state and federal support on this project, too.
“It’s probably going to be in the $6-, $7-, $8-million range.
“We got $2.5 million from council. We’re going to need some additional funds.”
The Public Safety Building, which was built in 1925, has had structural problems in the recent past, including with water and mold.
“I’m glad that there’s an effort in place to try to upgrade the facilities for the guys that are putting their lives on the line for the city, both police and fire,” said Councilman Michael Capriotti, a former fireman.
