By the numbers

10: Average number of minutes it takes to complete Census form.

$100,000: Funding lost over a decade if family of five does not respond to census.

3.7 million: Estimated number of Black Americans who weren’t counted in 2010 census (9% of total population).

1 million: Estimated number of all children ages 5 and under who weren’t counted in 2010.

6.3%: Estimated percent of Black children in America who weren’t counted in 2010 census.

316: Number of federal programs that rely on Census results to distribute funding each year, including direct student loans, low income tax credits and Medicaid.

$1.5 trillion: Amount in federal dollars projected as allocated to states in 2017 for those programs.