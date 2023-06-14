If You Go

The Johnstown Branch of the NAACP and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy will sponsor a celebration in recognition of Juneteenth, with events through Monday in downtown Johnstown.

This year’s theme is “The Urgency of Now.”

Events will be held in Central Park unless otherwise specified.

• Pitt-Johnstown CommuniTeams, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

• Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson, a Michael Jackson impersonator, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

• A movie screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” with popcorn, drinks and hot dogs, 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

• The Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies’ youth day, featuring music and children’s activities, Thursday.

• Health fair, noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.

• Bollywood dancing and Kulani West African Dance Group and Ibeji Drum Ensemble, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

• Music by The Egress, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

• Roundtable discussion on ending racism, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday.

• Smooth Sound Band will perform with Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

• Johnstown Juneteenth Music Celebration, Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown, 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Gospel music, followed by performances by Henry Davis, of Peniel Praise Community Church and Johnstown Community Gospel Choir, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

• Parade starting at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and ending at Central Park, noon Monday.

• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra performance, 1 p.m. Monday.

• Fashion show at 3 p.m. Monday and musical entertainment from The Palovations from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.