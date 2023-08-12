JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Housing Authority is exploring a long-term plan to modernize the Oakhurst Homes and Coopersdale Homes public housing projects and nearby communities that would likely require obtaining two federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants to carry out the work.
JHA, in conjunction with the City of Johnstown, recently applied for $500,000 in Choice Neighborhoods “planning” funding that, if obtained, would go toward developing a comprehensive vision for those areas.
The objective would be to then use the study when applying for a $50 million HUD “implementation” grant for Oakhurst Homes, where structures were built in 1943 and 1951, and Coopersdale Homes, which opened in 1959.
If, or when, a project is undertaken, it would affect about 1,200 people – with 858 people living in Oakhurst’s 400 units and 315 people in Coopersdale’s 121 units as of July 31.
“On our side, we look at it as some buildings that are possibly functionally obsolete,” JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts said. “If you were building affordable housing units in those areas new, it wouldn’t look like that now. You wouldn’t have Oakhurst, where they just shoved as many units as they could at the end of town where they had the property.
“Same with Coopersdale – just personal preference, I don’t like how the mid-rise buildings work. You have the shared stairwells. I would like to ideally see something better, some better type of housing structures.”
The authority submitted the application in June, shortly after all of the units at the Prospect Homes community – which were also built in 1943 – were closed due to structural deficiencies.
Approximately 220 residents were ordered in March to vacate the properties, with 30 days’ notice.
“Sadly, we all saw what the residents in Prospect went through, and I think that as we tried to understand collectively what some solutions might be, it always pointed back to, this is a HUD issue,” said Susan Mann, 1889 Foundation president and Johnstown Quality Affordable Housing Task Force member. “If you want to really truly understand what’s available and what some of the solutions might be, you need to be talking with HUD.”
Prospect Homes is not part of JHA’s Choice Neighborhoods plan, but requiring tenants to leave those units highlighted the issues with aging residential structures, such as those at Oakhurst Homes and Coopersdale Homes, where Mann described the buildings as “not the best” and “very, very antiquated.”
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic added that “some (JHA) complexes are badly outdated and in poor condition, and there are socio-economic needs and challenges that come with concentrated poverty” in an email interview.
Alberts said that any project would take years to complete because of needing to apply for two “very competitive” grants, planning, bidding and doing the actual work.
Many uncertainties remain, with Alberts saying, “We don’t know what (the project) is going to look like,” since the final idea will be based in large part on how much money, if any, is awarded.
“At this time, no decisions or conclusions have been made on what those solutions might be and are nowhere close to seeking the up-to-$50 million HUD Choice Neighborhood Implementation grant; therefore, if this objective is to be achieved, it can only happen when we develop a quality, consensus plan, which will take time, effort and above all collaboration,” Janakovic wrote.
Mann said: “If (JHA and the city) would be fortunate enough to win the (planning) award … they would be able to then have the ability and have access to experts from outside the area that have done this in other communities,” who could create a blueprint that could be used even if the authority did not get the ultimate $50 million implementation grant.
If the housing authority receives the first grant, it would need to use $400,000 to develop a plan and $100,000 for what Alberts called immediate “good faith” initiatives, which, in this case, would be developing bike-share programs at both locations and putting in laundry facilities at Oakhurst Homes.
Consultants would develop a larger plan that could include proposals such as new building construction, remodeling, adding amenities, and improving the nearby communities with better transportation, business development and assistance to local property owners in an effort to better integrate the housing projects into the city fabric.
“It’s the greater neighborhood,” Alberts said. “It’s not just property owned by Johnstown Housing Authority. It’s taking into consideration what’s across the street, what services are there and, maybe more importantly, what services are not there.
“Whenever you have that many people both in our public housing and the surrounding neighborhoods living there, what don’t they have that they should have easier access to?”
HUD describes Choice Neighborhoods as a program that “leverages significant public and private dollars to support locally driven strategies that address struggling neighborhoods with distressed public or HUD-assisted housing through a comprehensive approach to neighborhood transformation.”
This year, HUD awarded a combined $370 Million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Awards to eight cities, including Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, along with their respective housing authorities.
