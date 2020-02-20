Johnstown Housing Authority will receive more than $200,000 in additional U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development capital improvement funding than it got during the previous year.
JHA learned on Tuesday that it will get $3,609,633 for 2020.
“That was a pleasant surprise,” Beverly Sipes, the authority’s deputy executive director, said.
The money will be used for improvements at multiple locations:
• Oakhurst extension: entrance and interior doors, flooring.
• Coopersdale: entrance and interior doors.
• Townhouse Towers: bathroom, paint interiors, concrete work.
• Loughner Plaza: paint interiors, concrete work, exterior work
• Nanty Glo: interior water lines, boiler system, playground
• Portage: bathrooms, flooring, pipes
Receiving the additional money will enable the authority to move up work at Townhouse by several years.
“One of the things that we have is fungibility within the five-year plan that we have to develop for HUD,” Sipes said. “And we were able – with this $233,000 increase – to move one of the work items, which was the bathroom renovations at Townhouse.”
HUD allocated more than $167 million to public housing properties in Pennsylvania to be used for capital projects.
“These grants are enabling public housing authorities to modernize and preserve their housing stock in communities across Pennsylvania at a time when there is a critical need for decent, safe affordable housing,” said Joe DeFelice, regional administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic Region, in a press release statement.
All total, $2.7 billion was issued nationwide.
