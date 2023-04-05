JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Five structural concerns appeared to occur in all 18 Prospect Homes housing units and residences, which led to the Johnstown Housing Authority requiring all residents to vacate the properties, the organization told The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday.
The issues listed in a report provided by the JHA were (verbatim):
• Floor framing has severe slope towards the exterior wall.
• Cracking in the walls at the stairs to the second floor.
• Evidence of major historic settlement.
• Floor framing failure in the laundry rooms.
• Drywall and plaster ceiling falling from the second floor and roof framing.
JHA provided the information on Wednesday in response to a Right-to-Know request from The Tribune-Democrat.
