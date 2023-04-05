Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.