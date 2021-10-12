JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Halloween Parade will return this year and take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
“In years past, Forever Media has put on the parade, and they’ve done a wonderful job,” Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber, said in a release. “Because they are unable to present the parade this year, several community organizations have come together to put on the parade this year.”
The decision to revive the area tradition came after several community groups reached out to a number of local organizations to inquire about the annual event while expressing their desire to participate.
“As a business owner, we are really excited that the parade is back on,” said Classic Elements co-owner Michele Adams. “Any time we can get people to come visit our beautiful downtown, it is good for us.”
Melissa Radovanic, president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, shared in the excitement, stating the organization was happy to help bring the parade back.
The route will follow the traditional path, beginning at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and traveling down Main Street.
Entries will be limited to 40 this year. Any organizations or groups interested in participating should email jfisher@crchamber.com to register.
