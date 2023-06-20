JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Thunder is rumbling in.
Final preparations are underway for the 25th Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, which will held Thursday through Sunday in downtown Johnstown.
"Everybody is feeling good; we joke that we're already tired by the time Thunder officially opens to the public because we've been at it for quite some time in advance of it," said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown. "We're excited to bring it back. That year goes around so quickly from the time we wrap up until it's here again."
She said it's phenomenal to have Thunder in the Valley reach a 25-year milestone.
"We've had a lot of growth over the years," Rager said. "We've overcome a lot of changes and variations that we can't control dealing with the cancellation due to the pandemic, economic ups and downs, changes in the motorcycling industry and weather, but it's an exciting time because I don't know that there's any event that puts more people on the streets of downtown Johnstown and brings more people into the surrounding region over the course of four days."
Venue sites include Central Park, the Suppes Ford Biker Mall off Union and Washington streets, and Peoples Natural Gas Park.
The rally will feature local and regional musical acts along with six headliners, ranging from rock to country to blues to pop to oldies.
Headlining acts include glam metal band Warrant; rock band Buckcherry; rock ’n’ roll and country band the Kentucky Headhunters; rock artist Jasmine Cain; country rap artist Colt Ford; and AC/DC tribute band Hells/Bells.
There also will be more than 90 food, motorcycle gear and merchandise sellers.
"The reason we do Thunder in the Valley is to bring people here from outside the area and have them spend their money here, so we want to generate visitor spending," Rager said. "It has a spinoff affect where it creates business for the businesses and it creates tax revenue, so there's a lot of ways economically that the area benefits from the rally. It's also a way to shine a positive light on our community and our area and introduces our area to people for the very first time."
One of the first events to kick off Thunder in the Valley will be Wheels & Wings from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday in downtown Ebensburg.
It will begin with a wing-off among local restaurants and food vendors at 5 p.m. Additional food vendors will be along West Sample Street.
Live entertainment by local rock band Giants of Science will be featured from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Center and Sample streets.
Registration for the car, truck and motorcycle show will begin at 4:30 p.m.
"We're so excited to be able to host again this year," said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director. "This is our 19th year, so we hope people will come out and have a great night with us in Ebensburg. We love to host people in our downtown and showcase everything we have to offer."
Koss said it's been a great partnership with Visit Johnstown.
"We've been together with them since the beginning, and we started Wheels & Wings to compliment Thunder in the Valley," Koss said. "They both have grown in popularity, and we appreciate all the support we get from them. We're happy to continue and look forward to keeping things going as long as we can."
Stacey Wyandt, Visit Johnstown’s office and volunteer coordinator, said they have a solid number of volunteers lined up for the four days.
"We can always use approximately 10 more volunteers," she said. "Volunteers are a core piece to the puzzle of sustaining this event year after year and continuing to make it a success. We wouldn't be able to run the event without them."
Those interested in volunteering, can call Wyandt at 814-536-7993, ext. 105, or email staceyw@visitjohnstownpa.com.
Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather, said the four-day rally wouldn't be a washout, but rain is in the forecast.
"It's going to be on the cool side Thursday and Friday and probably a couple of showers to deal with," he said. "As we head into the weekend, it'll start to feel more humid with more clouds than sun. There could be a shower or maybe a thunderstorm each of those days."
Kines said temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s, Friday in the lower 70s, Saturday in the lower to middle 70s and Sunday in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
"As far as temperatures and rain chances, Sunday is the best pick of the weekend," he said.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.