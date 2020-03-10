Johnstown’s free clinic is moving up.
Crews have begun renovations for Highland Health, Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic’s relocation into an expanded second-floor suite in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Lee Campus in downtown Johnstown.
The free medical clinic is moving from its current 340 Main St. location into the second floor of Locust Street Plaza, 315 Locust St.
“This is practically double in space from the Main Street location,” Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said in the Locust Street location.
The 4,725-square-foot suite was most recently the home of Conemaugh Physicians Group – Plastic Surgery, which moved into the Conemaugh Medical Park facility along Franklin Street.
“The beauty of this is: We are going to be able to increase our exam rooms from three to five,” Danchanko said, explaining the additional rooms will allow for more access to ophthalmology, gynecology and infectious disease specialty care, as well as diabetes education, counseling and patient education.
Currently, there are 11 physicians who volunteer at the clinic, including Medical Director Dr. Loretta Opila.
The additional space will help accommodate growing volumes that have been seen following a change in the free clinic’s mission.
“We are seeing a 35% increase over last year,” Danchanko said.
“That is, in part, because we are now seeing birth to death. Before it was from 18 to 65 years old.”
Highlands Health has a 30-year history in the community.
The nonprofit was founded in 1998 as Johnstown Free Medical Clinic, but its services date from 1990, when the late Dr. George Katter opened Mother McAuley Clinic in the former Mercy Hospital’s McAuley Hall wing in what is now Memorial’s Good Samaritan building.
The clinic later moved to another section of the McAuley Hall before relocating downtown.
