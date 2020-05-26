To commemorate the 131st anniversary of the Johnstown Flood, the Johnstown Flood National Memorial in South Fork will be holding a day-long event online.
By visiting www.facebook.com/JohnstownFloodNPS at 3:10 p.m. Sunday, the approximate time the dam broke, viewers will see park rangers talk about the historic moment and at 4:07 p.m., the time the flood waters reached town, the rangers will lay a commemorative wreath on the south abutment of the remnants of the South Fork dam.
Shortly after, at 7 p.m. 2,209 luminaries will be placed around the remains of the dam and visitor center to honor the victims of the flood.
Each will have the name of a victim written on it and will stay lit until 10 p.m.
This will be followed by a live shot of the area at 8:15 p.m. on Facebook.
The park grounds will be open from sunrise to sunset, but the visitor center will be closed, no shuttle will travel to the north abutment and the parking lot there will also be closed.
Luminaries on the north portion of the old dam will be visible from the parking lot of the visitor center and the south abutment.
